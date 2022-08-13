Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker releases new NIL merchandise with Clutch Icons

Via clutchicons.com : “ Remy's journey is about overcoming obstacles and breaking through barriers. He grew up in a small town in Ontario with very little opportunity to play football. By playing in a competitive high school league Remy was able to demonstrate his power, toughness, and intelligence to coaches and teammates. Despite suffering a gruesome leg injury in his sophomore year of high school, Remy impressed Canadian and American scouts with his athleticism and technical play style. Remy would go on to play football for Fork Union military academy, Temple University, and the University of South Florida. Fighting against the odds is in his DNA and he wants to pave the way for future college athletes to achieve their dreams on and off the field.”

On partnering with Schoonmaker: “It’s incredible. We’re just grateful. We really wanted to knock it out of the park with Luke, and I’m proud of the work we did. We’re all born and raised in Canada, so having a Michigan football player is big time. I wanted to play for Michigan. It’s a dream for a lot of Canadians in Southwestern Ontario. I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so happy that we’re getting to interact with athletes of Luke’s caliber, and I think someone like him deserves merchandise done at the highest level. We always talk about the standard that’s universal between all football teams. I wanted to uphold a high standard and make something these guys could be proud of.”

On the NIL landscape: “I think NIL is really important and empowering for players. Their four years that they’re in college could be some of the most economically viable years of their life. Even some opportunities they make not make a lot of money, but they’re still growing through these types of opportunities, growing their brands and market presence.”

On what to remember about Clutch: “This is made by a player, for players. I did it with the sincerest intentions. I started with my friends. I started at USF. I started with my teammates. I wanted to do something cool, make them something cool and put the right guys together. I’m excited. I just want to keep doing good for these guys. They deserve it. They work too hard.”

Bikowski's team at Clutch Icons also includes Joshua Espinosa (Head of Design) and Matt Oil (Head of Marketing).