There will be no football in Ann Arbor this fall.

At least not the way it stands right now. The Big Ten announced this week that it would be cancelling football this fall and taking a closer look at a potential spring season.

With other conferences still set to play in coming weeks, speculation has swirled about how this will affect Michigan recruiting. The Wolverines currently have a Top 10 class, but a number of commits have yet to visit campus and now won’t get to experience a game day atmosphere.