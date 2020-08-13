Michigan TE Pledge Louis Hansen On Canceled Season, Commitment Status, More
There will be no football in Ann Arbor this fall.
At least not the way it stands right now. The Big Ten announced this week that it would be cancelling football this fall and taking a closer look at a potential spring season.
With other conferences still set to play in coming weeks, speculation has swirled about how this will affect Michigan recruiting. The Wolverines currently have a Top 10 class, but a number of commits have yet to visit campus and now won’t get to experience a game day atmosphere.
Rivals100 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen is one of the highest rated prospects in the class and has only been to campus once — for last year’s Big House BBQ. Still, Hansen remains locked in with the Wolverines and is hopeful for some type of season.
“I still have hope that they play,” Hansen said. “I feel like the guys advocating for a season have a lot of good points. I don’t know if you saw Trevor Lawrence’s tweet, but I thought that was really insightful on the reasons why they should be playing. A lot of players feel safer on campus with their team than they do at home, which is interesting to see.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news