 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting TE Pledge Marlin Klein On Commitment Status, Recent Visit, More
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan TE Pledge Marlin Klein On Commitment Status, Recent Visit, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
It’s been almost two years since Marlin Klein made the move from Germany to the United State.

The three-star 2022 Michigan tight end commit left his home country in hopes of earning a scholarship and quickly became a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.

Klein has starred as a split end for Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee over the past two season and impressed college coaches with his athleticism and abilities as a pass catcher.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Klein reflected on making such a life-changing transition.

“It’s completely different here,” Klein said. “We didn’t have high school sports in Germany. It was more clubs. When I moved here, everybody cared about football and sports in general. It was just awesome. Everything is faster and harder because everybody is trying to get a scholarship.”

Klein committed to Michigan in September over offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU and others.

