Michigan TE Signee Louis Hansen On Offseason Work, Preparing To Enroll
Louis Hansen has made some major gains this offseason.
The 2021 Michigan tight end signee and former Rivals100 recruit from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s now has the look of a college tight end at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds and is excited to see his work pay off once he gets to Ann Arbor.
“I’ve just been trying to focus on adding strength and size just to play at the DI level, especially in the Big Ten,” Hansen said. “Really, it’s just the speed and strength aspect. I’m up to 247 pounds now. I’m just trying to get ready, so I can compete right away.”
Massachusetts public high schools have brought back football for a spring season, but the same can’t be said about private high schools in the state. Hansen has not played a down since his junior fall season in 2019.
While a little irked by the situation, Hansen has only been driven to work harder. Along with working out with his high school team and training privately, Hansen is a regular at the TB12 Sports facility, which is owned by ex-Wolverine and reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.
