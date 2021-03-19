Louis Hansen has made some major gains this offseason.

The 2021 Michigan tight end signee and former Rivals100 recruit from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s now has the look of a college tight end at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds and is excited to see his work pay off once he gets to Ann Arbor.

“I’ve just been trying to focus on adding strength and size just to play at the DI level, especially in the Big Ten,” Hansen said. “Really, it’s just the speed and strength aspect. I’m up to 247 pounds now. I’m just trying to get ready, so I can compete right away.”