Michigan TE Signee Matt Hibner Ready To Get To Work In Ann Arbor
Matt Hibner is an enigma in Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class.
The three-star tight end prospect from Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock is one of the lower rated signees of the cycle, but if you watch his senior film, you can definitely see that he has the potential to be a true gem.
Hibner didn’t get a lot of eyes on him over the last year, and he tries to stay away from media attention. Stars, rankings and stories just don’t matter to him.
“I’m really just here to do my work,” Hibner said. “I don’t want anything extra. I’m here what I’m here for. I’m going to work and stay focused.”
