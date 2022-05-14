Michigan tennis sneaks past Texas, advances to NCAA Team Championship
The No. 5 seed Michigan tennis team defeated the No. 12 seed Texas Longhorns, 4-2, on Saturday afternoon to secure its spot in the NCAA Team Championship.
The Wolverines started off the day on the right foot. Nick Beaty and Patrick Maloney combined to defeat their opponent, while Ondrej Styler and Jacob Bickersteth finished off their doubles match to give the Wolverines the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.
Maloney, Nino Ehrenschneider and Andrew Fenty all secured victories in the singles portion of the day, and the Wolverines knocked off the Longhorns, 4-2.
Michigan is now in the Elite Eight and will face arch-rival Ohio State for a spot in the Final Four. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have met three times this season, with Michigan taking two of the three meetings.