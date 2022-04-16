Michigan throttles rival Michigan State in series opener

Clark Elliott hit three home runs and Michigan scored at least one run in seven of nine innings en route to an 18-6 beatdown of rival Michigan State on Friday night in East Lansing.

The Wolverines combined for a season-high six home runs, and Connor O'Halloran pitched 5.2 innings to help the team to the victory.

Elliott got things started right away in the top of the first inning with the first of his three home runs, this one coming in the form of a solo shot. Matt Frey hit a solo home run of his own to give Michigan a 2-0 lead after the first half inning.

Michigan kept the momentum going in the second inning. The Wolverines loaded the bases, and then Elliott launched his second home run of the game — this one a grand slam — giving Michigan a sizable 6-0 lead over its rival. Michigan added one more run in the second inning to stretch its lead to seven runs.

O'Halloran continued to mow down the Michigan State lineup, and Michigan was quickly back to the plate for the top of the third inning. Tito Flores launched a one-out solo home run on a full count to give the Wolverines an 8-0 lead.

Elliott scored for the third time of the day in the fourth inning, taking advantage of a Spartan passed ball.

Michigan State finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, but it was clear the Spartans were well out of the game. Michigan answered with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, giving the Wolverines their first double-digit lead of the game.

Elliott scored for the fourth time on a Ted Burton double. Frey then picked up his second and third RBIs on the day with a single, scoring Joe Stewart and Burton. The Wolverines led, 12-2, through five and a half innings.

Stewart hit a home run to lead off the eighth inning, and Burton scored on a throwing error by Michigan State catcher Christian Williams. Elliott launched his third home run of the game in the top of the ninth inning, as Michigan kept its foot on the gas against its rival. The Spartans added three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but they were clearly outmatched on Friday in East Lansing.