{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 16:43:32 -0600') }}

Michigan Tidbits, Observations From All-American Bowl Practice

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in San Antonio on Thursday for All-American Bowl practices.

Here are some notes and observations on Michigan recruits from his time in the Alamodome.

California cornerback Darion Green-Warren is making his decision this week.
*** This was my second time seeing Michigan wide receiver signee AJ Henning in person. The Rivals100 prospect from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East was explosive as expected. The West squad used him in the slot and out wide and ran a couple of end arounds with him during the team portion of practice.

*** Henning is a perfect fit for Michigan’s ‘speed in space’ approach. Physically, he’s one of the smaller wide receivers here in San Antonio. However, he has tremendous straight-line speed and can cut on a dime. He is at his best when he gets the ball in his hands in the open field as he uses his quickness and elusiveness to his advantage. Expect to see Henning on the field next season.

