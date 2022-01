Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker announces return

Schoonmaker took to his Instagram account to make the news official.

Michigan is returning a well-stocked tight end room as Luke Schoonmaker announced on Tuesday that he is returning to the program for another season.

Embed content not available

Schoonmaker announces his return alongside Erick All, who announced earlier that he will also return to Ann Arbor for his final year of eligibility.

Playing sparingly in the first half of his career, Schoonmaker enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2021 season. Finishing with 17 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

