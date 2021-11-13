Michigan to be without Blake Corum, others returning for Penn State

Michigan will be out a handful of players but will be getting others returning as the Wolverines prepare to face Penn State on Saturday.

The running back depth is taking a little bit of a hit as Blake Corum did not make the trip to Happy Valley, which means that the onus is on Hassan Haskins to carry the load for the Wolverines on Saturday. However, there is some good news on the running back front as freshman Donovan Edwards made the trip and was warming up in uniform before the game.

U-M quarterback Cade McNamara should be getting a few of his playmakers back on Saturday as well as both wide receiver Andrel Anthony and tight end Erick All made the trip to Happy Valley and was in uniform warming up.

On the defensive side of the ball, it appears that defensive back Gemon Green did not make the trip to Happy Valley, which makes the defensive back depth chart lighter as the Wolverines will have the challenge of facing elite PSU receiver Jahan Dotson.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football updates.