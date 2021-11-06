Michigan to be without Donovan Edwards against Indiana due to injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the second week in a row, Michigan will be lighter on the depth chart at the running back position during Saturday's contest against Indiana. The Wolverines will be without true freshman running back Donovan Edwards with an undisclosed injury.

Edwards previously missed last weekend's contest against Michigan State.

The highly-touted recruit out of West Bloomfield High School has been ascending player since the Wolverines' training camp began.

He didn't waste any time catching the eyes of the offensive coaching staff.

"The great thing for him is that he has two great role models ahead of him to look at," U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis told reporters earlier this season. "He’s done a tremendous job learning from those older guys, learning from Hassan and learning from Blake. But everything we do comes with some kind of downhill presence to it. We’re not an east-west, run the ball laterally. We can do that, we sprinkled a little bit of that in there, but it’s not about that. It’s about getting downhill, trying to let our backs be backs. He’s embraced that, he’s done a tremendous job so far.

"He’s gonna have his big plays. His big plays are right around the corner. He was close on a few and, in fact, had it been some better execution of some guys around him, he would have popped one or two of them off in the game. We love where Donovan’s at. He’s gonna have a bright future. What he showed is just a small glimpse of his ability and the rest of it’s gonna come."

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan football coverage.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!