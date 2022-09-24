Michigan football will have multiple offensive players out for the game against Maryland on Saturday.

Maize & Blue Review has learned that running back Donovan Edwards, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and tight end Erick All will miss the game against the Terrapins.

Edwards has missed his second game of the season after injuring his ankle against Hawaii. M&BR was told that Edwards was hoping to play through injury this week and would be used on an 'as needed' basis but is being kept out for precautionary reasons.

As for the offensive line, Keegan is viewed as a precautionary sit as well, with lineman Karsen Barnhart dressed for Saturday's game. Barnhart has missed multiple games with an ankle injury and appears he will at least 'give it a go' in warm-ups, according to a source.

All has been trending towards being out for most of the week.

Stay tuned to M&BR for more injury news throughout pregame.