Michigan to be without two players during Wayne State exhibition

As the Michigan basketball program is set to face off against Wayne State in an exhibition contest on Friday, it will do so without two potential contributors coming off the bench.

According to The Maize and Blue Review's Daniel Dash, who is in Detroit for the exhibition, U-M officials have confirmed that the Wolverines will be without guards Frankie Collins (groin) and Zeb Jackson (illness).

Collins, a true freshman point guard, was in line to see minutes behind DeVante' Jones. As for Jackson, an expected expanded role this season could see him have backup minutes behind Jones and Eli Brooks.

This could mean that true freshman guard Kobe Bufkin could be in line to see more minutes on Friday night with the guard spot thin.

On Thursday, U-M head coach Juwan Howard said that the Wolverines had not yet established a rotation for the season and wanted to use Friday's exhibition as a way to see where his players stack up.

"We’re going to present five starters tomorrow and every guy is still being, I would say, judged in a positive light as far as what’s best for our team moving forward," Howard said. "I haven’t decided as far as how many we’re going to go with as far as having a rotation. The rotation is still being decided and looked at. We have time, there’s no need to rush. It’s nice to have a deeper roster than I’ve had before. The most important thing is to have healthy bodies, that’s the thing I’m really concerned with. Healthy players."

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

