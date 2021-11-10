Michigan to be without Zeb Jackson against Buffalo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will be a man short during the season-opening contest against Buffalo.

Wolverines' guard Zeb Jackson has been spotted during warmups in street clothes and will not dress for the game. It will be the second game the Wolverines will be without Jackson, who did not play in the exhibition against Wayne State.

Jackson has been listed as out with an undisclosed non-COVID-related illness.

The Wolverines will face a Buffalo program that many are expecting to win the MAC this season. It's a program that Howard has his attention focused on.

"They are a pretty good basketball team," Howard told reporters this week. "I’ve been told and have been seeing on film that they’re a tough team that competes extremely hard on both ends of the floor. One of their biggest strengths is their offensive rebounding. Also, the way they put pressure on the basket. They’re a well-coached team as well, you have to add that.

"If you’ve seen the past history of that team as far as what they’ve done over the past years with the success of the program, winning the MAC, also picked to win the MAC this year, we’re looking forward to a very competitive game on Wednesday."