According to a report by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Dusty May and the Michigan basketball team will take on John Calipari and Arkansas in the 2024 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Of course, the Jimmy V Classic is held in honor of Jimmy Valvano, a former college basketball player, coach and broadcaster. He is best known for his iconic speech at the 1993 ESPYS.

The contest will feature two coaches in their first seasons at their respective programs, with May taking over at Michigan and Calipari replacing Eric Musselman with the Razorbacks.

Both teams are enduring significant roster reconstruction during the offseason, and neither team will look anything like it did last season.

Ironically, May led the Florida Atlantic Owls in the Jimmy V Classic last season, when they lost to Illinois, 98-89.

May will now lead Michigan back into the world's most iconic arena to take on one of the most iconic coaches in college basketball in Calipari.

The date for the game has yet to be determined, but according to Rothstein, the Jimmy V Classic is typically held sometime in early December.

According to UMHoops' Dylan Burkhardt, Michigan's non-conference opponents now include:

Miami (Ohio)

South Carolina (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Virginia Tech (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Xavier (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Arkansas (Jimmy V Classic)

Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational)