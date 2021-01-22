The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team has found a makeup date for its game at Penn State, which we alluded to earlier this afternoon in our INSIDE THE FORT, PART 1. The two were originally scheduled to meet Jan. 9 in Happy Valley, but the game got postponed. The Wolverines and Nittany Lions will now square off Wednesday, Jan. 27, with the game tipping off at 7:00 PM ET and airing on Big Ten Network.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown hails from Orlando. (Lon Horwedel)

The showdown with the Nittany Lions has been U-M's only postponement so far this year in league play, and the Maize and Blue are now once again on track to play 20 regular-season Big Ten tilts.