Michigan To Make Up Its Game At Penn State Wednesday, Jan. 27
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team has found a makeup date for its game at Penn State, which we alluded to earlier this afternoon in our INSIDE THE FORT, PART 1.
The two were originally scheduled to meet Jan. 9 in Happy Valley, but the game got postponed. The Wolverines and Nittany Lions will now square off Wednesday, Jan. 27, with the game tipping off at 7:00 PM ET and airing on Big Ten Network.
The showdown with the Nittany Lions has been U-M's only postponement so far this year in league play, and the Maize and Blue are now once again on track to play 20 regular-season Big Ten tilts.
Next Wednesday's contest will mark the second meeting of the year between the two clubs, with Michigan having grabbed a 62-58 victory at Crisler Center Dec. 13. The showdown will occur at the perfect time from a scheduling standpoint for head coach Juwan Howard's crew.
Following tonight's game at Purdue, U-M was slated to have its next seven days off before clashing with Indiana Saturday, Jan. 30, at Crisler Center. The trip to State College will now break up what was supposed to be the long layoff perfectly.
Michigan holds a 12-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in league play, and sits atop the Big Ten standings all by itself. In fact, every league member already has at least three conference losses with the exceptions of Michigan (7-1), Iowa (6-2) and Wisconsin (6-2).
