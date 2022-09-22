Former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr will see his name permanently adorned in a segment of the stadium where he saw so much success in 13 seasons in Ann Arbor.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved an athletic department request on Thursday to have the iconic tunnel of Michigan Stadium named in honor of Carr.

The tunnel will be dedicated prior to the Wolverines' game against Penn State on Oct. 15.

"Lloyd Carr set a high standard as a coach and mentor," U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "He was a great leader and an example for his players and staff. Lloyd was a teacher as much as he was a football coach, always looking to make a positive impact on the lives of his players. This is a well-deserved recognition for all that Lloyd has accomplished and contributed to this University. We are so happy to honor his impact and legacy at the University of Michigan in this way."

Carr started his coaching career in Ann Arbor in 1980 as an assistant coach for both Bo Schembechler and Gary Moeller before officially becoming head coach of the program in 1995.

He would go on to compile a 122-40 overall record for the Wolverines on top of winning a national championship in 1997.

"Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches and leaders in college football," U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "We are forever proud that he was our coach, ally and trusted friend. He was loyal to the University of Michigan and was committed to the development of his players as young men, citizens and football players. Lloyd personally helped me become a better player during my time at Michigan, expanding my knowledge by teaching me defensive coverages and tendencies when I was injured in 1984. That experience helped me throughout my playing career and shows his dedication to each player and the team's overall success. It will be an honor to leave the locker room through the Lloyd Carr Tunnel on our way to the field every home game."