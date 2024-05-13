The Michigan football program on Monday afternoon announced that the season opener for the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Fresno State will be held at night and will be aired on NBC. The contest between the Wolverines and Bulldogs will air at 7:30 p.m.

Michigan will begin its defense of the 2023 national championship under the lights and on national television.

It will be the first season-opening home night game for the Wolverines since Aug. 31, 2019, when Michigan defeated Middle Tennessee, 40-21.

Now, the kickoff times and broadcast information for Michigan's first two games of the season have been determined.

Week 1 - Fresno State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Week 2 - Texas, Noon, FOX