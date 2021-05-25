Michigan To Take Part In Satellite Camps Across The Country

Michigan didn’t invent satellite camps, but head coach Jim Harbaugh was the face of them early in his tenure in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh and his staff zig zagged across the country, ultimately leading the NCAA to ban satellite camps before overturning the decision. The controversy from Harbaugh’s national tour is long gone, and it appeared the days of the Wolverines hitting satellite camps were too. But that’s not the case.

With a recruiting department overhaul, Harbaugh and Michigan have rekindled their satellite camp fire. Michigan is scheduled to take part in a handful of satellite camps this summer, and more are currently being mapped out. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan has been unable to evaluate recruits in-person for more than a year. Getting to satellite camps in June could prove to be crucial in the evaluation process for this cycle and beyond. Michigan will kick things off in its own backyard by partnering with Eastern Michigan on June 1. The camp will take place on EMU’s campus and will also feature Indiana as well as a few FCS programs. U-M will then head to Big Rapids for a satellite camp at Ferris State on June 3 and Detroit for a satellite camp at Wayne State on June 7. The Ferris State camp is especially intriguing since Sound Mind Sound Body is helping coordinate the event. SMSB was co-founded by ex-Wolverine Deon Johnson, father of five-star 2022 Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson, and features a number of key targets, including wide receiver pledge Tay’Shawn Trent, four-star defensive back Dillon Tatum, four-star defensive tackle Deon Walker and elite 2023 quarterback Dante Moore. Will Johnson has confirmed with The Wolverine that he will participate in individual drills at the camp, which means the Michigan staff will get a live look at their 2022 class leader.