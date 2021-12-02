Michigan to wear patch honoring victims of Oxford school shooting

Michigan announced this evening that its jerseys will be adorned with a special patch during the Big Ten Championship Game to honor the victims of this week's shooting at Oxford High School.

Four students were murdered and seven others injured on Tuesday when a fellow student opened fire inside the high school. According to the Detroit Free Press, it is the country's deadliest school shooting in three years.

Among those murdered was football player Tate Myer, whose number 42 and initials appear on the patch. The four blue hearts represent each of the students who lost their lives, and the patch is in the shape of Oxford's block 'O'. Michigan's full statement is below.