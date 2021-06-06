Michigan Transfer Commit DeVante' Jones Notches G League Elite Camp Invite

When Michigan received a commitment from former Coastal Carolina guard DeVante' Jones May 1, the situation was clear — Jones intends on playing at Michigan for one season, but he will still go through the pre-draft process to receive feedback and see where his stock lies. The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year and the favorite to start at point guard for Michigan, Jones averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals and shoot a career-best 36.8 percent from three-point range in 2020-21. Despite the expectation that he will be on campus in Ann Arbor this summer ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Jones has been training in Dallas in preparation for draft workouts. Now, it appears opportunity will come knocking, with HoopRumors.com's JD Shaw reporting that Jones has received an invite to the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will be held from June 19-21 in Chicago.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard DeVante' Jones averaged 2.8 steals per game last season at Coastal Carolina. (AP Images)

The G League Elite Camp is a three-day event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives. The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games, as well as strength and agility drills. The kicker is that the top standouts from the camp will earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, which will be held June 21-27, also in Chicago.

