Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington

The bye week could not come at a better time for the Michigan program that is coming off a disappointing road loss to Washington last night.
Banged up and reeling, the Wolverines took a major fall in the latest AP Poll this week, falling 14 spots to No. 24 after its 27-17 loss to the Huskies.
Below is how the AP Poll shakes out after Week 6:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
11. Iowa State
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
18. Kansas State
19. Indiana
20. Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pitt
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
