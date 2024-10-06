Advertisement
Published Oct 6, 2024
Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

The bye week could not come at a better time for the Michigan program that is coming off a disappointing road loss to Washington last night.

Banged up and reeling, the Wolverines took a major fall in the latest AP Poll this week, falling 14 spots to No. 24 after its 27-17 loss to the Huskies.

Below is how the AP Poll shakes out after Week 6:

1. Texas

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

11. Iowa State

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

18. Kansas State

19. Indiana

20. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pitt

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

