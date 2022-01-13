Michigan unveils black-colored jerseys before Friday's game vs. Illinois
Michigan basketball would announce a new rendition of its jersey selection Thursday with a social media post showcasing black jerseys hung in the locker room.
A tweet of the jerseys that had Hunter Dickinson's and Eli Brooks' name stitched on the back comes a day prior to Michigan's road matchup against Big Ten rival Illinois in Champaign.
The Wolverines confirmed that they have at least seven available scholarship players and a healthy coach, which means under the new Big Ten forfeiture policy, they have to play Friday.
Michigan has not competed since January 4 in an eight-point loss to Rutgers. Since then, the team continues to build up its roster with returning players in preparations for the No. 25-ranked program in the country.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!