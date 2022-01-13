 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Michigan unveils black-colored jerseys before Friday's game vs. Illinois
Michigan unveils black-colored jerseys before Friday's game vs. Illinois

Zach Libby • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Michigan basketball would announce a new rendition of its jersey selection Thursday with a social media post showcasing black jerseys hung in the locker room.

A tweet of the jerseys that had Hunter Dickinson's and Eli Brooks' name stitched on the back comes a day prior to Michigan's road matchup against Big Ten rival Illinois in Champaign.

The Wolverines confirmed that they have at least seven available scholarship players and a healthy coach, which means under the new Big Ten forfeiture policy, they have to play Friday.

Michigan has not competed since January 4 in an eight-point loss to Rutgers. Since then, the team continues to build up its roster with returning players in preparations for the No. 25-ranked program in the country.

{{ article.author_name }}