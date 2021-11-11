Michigan upends Penn State for third straight win

Erik Portillo made 33 saves to lead the Michigan hockey team to its fourth win in Big Ten play for nine on the season in Thursday's clamping of Penn State, 5-1, at the Pegula Ice Arena.

The native of Sweden and Buffalo Sabres draft pick had social media buzzing in the first quarter with his sprawling stop that evaded an early lead for the Nittany Lions, who on a 2-on-1 opportunity, would fire a wrist shot to Portillo's left leg that ricocheted to the stick of another PSU forward.

An open net opportunity quickly turned to Portillo displaying his acrobatic ability and preventing the score courtesy of his right pad.

With 2:48 left before the second frame, Luke Morgan got the Wolverines on the board as he found the pass from Dylan Duke behind the net. Johnny Beecher and Garrett Van Wyhe would also tally a goal while Matty Beniers collected two.

Each of the goals from Beniers came off assists on the power play by Owen Power and Kent Johnson. Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, entered the game with double-digit assists while Beniers has totaled six goals over the last three games.

Beniers' first goal on a one-timer from the face-off circle came with 35 seconds into the second period before capping the night with 5:11 remaining in the third. Power would also get the assist on the Beecher goal.