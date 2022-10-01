Michigan is getting some much-needed reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball against Iowa on Saturday.

Running back Donovan Edwards and offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart all made the trip to Iowa City and are expected to play. All three have missed a handful of games with various injuries.

The additions on offense will be an important one, as Kinnick Stadium has not been kind to the Wolverines as of late.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said this week that the team is well aware of the challenge the Hawkeyes present.

"As they say, top-five teams go to die," Harbaugh said. "The biggest thing is just how good the team is. You turn on the offensive tape, it's a Kirk Ferentz-coached offense. Everything is detailed, everything is precise. Same fundamentals. They just get so good at what they're doing, they beat you with the execution. It's wide zone, tight zone, play action off the boots and nakeds. They out-fundamental you, out-technique you and they out-execute you. Same thing. You can't have blown coverages. You've got to have the right technique, you've got to be in the right gap.

"Gotta be just as good, you have to match that execution. Great environment that they have at Kinnick Stadium. I think it's more of the team that's on the field and they produce one that's really good every single year."

As for those who are not playing, the Wolverines are still missing tight end Erick All and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. According to sources, Hill-Green's hamstring issue continues to be a problem, and is expected to miss even more time moving forward.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST on FOX.