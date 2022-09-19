The rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship game between U-M and Iowa will take place next Saturday (Oct. 1) at noon EST -- an 11 AM local start in Iowa City. The game will air on Fox as part of the network's Big Noon Kickoff coverage.

Michigan football knows its kickoff time for the team's first road game.

Like many teams, the Wolverines struggled to win heartbreakers at Kinnick Stadium over the years, losing four games by a combined margin of 14 points. Traditionally, Iowa's magic at home happens under the lights. Maybe the noon kick will aid in Michigan's pursuit of perfection.

The last time the Hawkeyes and Wolverines met was at a neutral site, in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game, which Jim Harbaugh's team dominated, 42-3, the most significant deficit in the title game's history.

Both teams experienced opposite trajectories despite Iowa's returning production numbers being higher than Michigan's.

Through three weeks, Iowa is 2-1, losing to in-state rival Iowa State at home, 10-7, ad scoring a combined 41 points through three games.

Meanwhile, Michigan is 3-0 and leads the nation in scoring, averaging 55 points per game, 14 more than the Hawkeyes have scored this season.

The Wolverines host Maryland for Homecoming before traveling to Iowa City, which has a weekend off as Iowa travels to Rutgers before heading home to host the maize and blue.

Both teams are favored by more than a touchdown in Week 4.