Chalk it up as the least surprising news regarding football kickoff times, but it has been confirmed that Michigan and Ohio State will face off at noon on November 30 this season.

Michigan vs Ohio State has consistently been the most-watched college football regular season game. Last year, it reached new heights with an average of 19.1 million viewers, a record for viewership on Fox.

Fox has been the Big Ten's primary partner for many seasons, but The Game was a big factor behind Fox's piece of a record 7-year $8 billion media deal between the network and conference. Fox's Big Noon coverage has become their primary slot in college football's broadcast Saturdays, and having college football's biggest game in that slot is a no-brainer.

Michigan vs Ohio State has continued to be the last game of the regular season despite conference expansion for the Big Ten. While there have been rumors the game may be moved to a different part of the schedule, so far, it has stayed put. The Game at noon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving has become a tradition, and with Fox's record payout, I doubt we will see the record-setting game at a different point any time soon.



