Michigan Vs. Oregon Preview With A Ducks Insider
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
We caught up with Steve Mims of The Register Guard to preview the top-10 showdown between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Oregon (Noon ET on CBS).U-M is coming off a tough loss at Illinois on Wednesday n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news