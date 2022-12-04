After Michigan's fate in the College Football Playoff has been revealed, kickoff times for the matchup have also been revealed.

With the Wolverines, who ended up with the No. 2 seed in the CFP, facing TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the program will play the first game of the semi-finals, which is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The second semi-final game that pits Georgia and Ohio State together will be the primetime kick, which is scheduled for 8 p.m.

“What an incredible matchup we have in Michigan and TCU for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl,” Fiesta Bowl Chair Randal Norton said. “One of best things about our bowl is having matchups that don’t normally occur. This is the first time these two teams will ever meet on the field, and it’s been 35 years since Michigan last played in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU has been an intriguing story all year and one of these teams will move on to the National Championship. We can’t wait to host the schools, student-athletes, families and fans and treat them to world class Fiesta Bowl hospitality.”