WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Michigan Wolverines, the East Region's No. 1 seed, are set to take on No. 16 Texas Southern in first-round NCAA Tournament action Saturday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Wolverines, who won the Big Ten regular-season title outright, have lost three of their last five games, including their last outing against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, and will be without senior forward Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely, stress injury to right foot) in head coach Juwan Howard's first March Madness game as a head coach. Meanwhile, the Tigers, led by third-year head coach Johnny Jones, are coming off a 60-52 play-in game victory over Mount St. Mary's and have won their last 10 games of the season, earning the SWAC Tournament crown. Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including a closer look at the matchup, breakdowns of each team's lineup, key statistics and more.

The Matchup

This is a Texas Southern team with plenty of size at all positions, and it has benefitted them throughout the season. The Tigers rank ninth nationally in defensive rebounds per game, pulling down 29.2 defense boards per contest. The Tigers are also holding opponents to just 39.8 percent shooting, which ranks 17th in the country. Their aggressiveness could pose problems for the Michigan, but the Wolverines have the nation's seventh-most efficient offense and rank third in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (6.2). The Tigers have played the 18th-weakest schedule in the country and competed in the country's worst conference, while the Wolverines played in the nation's highest rated league. Texas Southern primarily plays a man-to-man defense (97.5 percent of the time) and allows opponents to make just 45.1 percent of their shot attempts from three-point range, which ranks 25th in the nation. Their pick-and-roll defense is stout as well, yielding just 0.649 points per possession on such plays.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks puts up 9.1 points per game. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Offensively, Texas Southern likes to play fast, ranking 47th in Kenpom's adjusted tempo. The Tigers are at their best in transition, scoring 0.998 points per possession while out and running. However, Michigan is likely to dictate pace and take away transition opportunities. Texas Southern scores just 0.817 points per play on half court possessions. The Tigers also turn it over on 21 percent of their trips (284th nationally). Something that goes along with the Tigers' up-tempo style of play is shooting most of their attempts from two-point range, particularly at the rim. The don't shoot many threes (just 27.7 percent of their shots come from beyond the arc) and they have a tough time converting on them when they do take looks from deep (28.2 percent; 341st nationally). Michigan is still learning to play without Livers, who will likely not return this season. Livers, who shoots the three at 43.1 percent, helps space the floor and create room for post-ups and driving lanes. Without him, the Wolverines will have to play a slightly different style. For example, after running the ball screen 15 percent of the time for the season, Michigan went with the look on over 41 percent of its possessions against Ohio State last Saturday, the team's first full game without its star senior.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Texas Southern Tigers: Game Time, Betting Line, How To Watch, More

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET Venue: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind.) Channel: CBS (Stream: March Madness App) On The Call: Ian Eagle (p-by-p), Jim Spanarkel (analyst) & Jamie Erdahl (sideline) Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM) On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst) Line: Michigan -25.5 Over/Under: 142.5 KenPom Prediction: Michigan 85, Texas Southern 60 Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 83, Texas Southern 61

Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup

#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 9.1 points and 5.4 assists per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from long range. #55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Puts up 9.1 points, three rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing, while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.

#21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from three. #23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Started last game in replacement of Isaiah Livers ... Averages 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest and is shooting 53.8 percent from the field. #1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — The Big Ten Freshman of the Year leads the team in scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), while shooting 59.9 percent from the field. Key Bench Players #15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — The Wake Forest transfer is averaging 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game ... Is connecting on 46.3 percent of his overall looks and 39.5 percent of his attempts from deep. #51 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Posts 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 70.8 percent from the field ... Injured #2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot ... Is second on the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game, while also adding six rebounds and two assists ... Shoots 45.7 percent overall and 43.1 percent from long range, while also hitting 87 percent of his free throws.

Texas Southern Tigers Projected Lineup

#20 - Senior guard Michael Weathers (6-3, 175) — The Oklahoma State transfer leads the squad in scoring with 16.2 points per game, while also adding 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest ... Shoots 48.1 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three-point land. #11 - Redshirt junior guard Jordan Gilliam (6-5, 175) — The UC Riverside transfer scores 5.9 points per game and contributes 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing ... Connects on 34 percent of his overall looks and 26.6 percent of his attempts from deep. #15 - Fifth-year senior forward Justin Hopkins (6-5, 205) — Registers 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc. #5 - Junior forward Joirdon Karl Nichols (6-9, 220) — Posts 11.1 points and seven rebounds per contest, while shooting 54 percent from the field ... Not a three-point threat (0-of-1 for the season). #24 - Redshirt junior forward John Walker III (6-9, 200) — Averages 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while connecting on 58.7 percent of his shot attempts (has not attempted a three all season). Key Bench Players #12 - Senior guard John Jones (6-0, 165) — Produces 4.1 points per game off the bench, while shooting 28 percent from the field and 31 percent from long range. #0 - Junior forward Yahuza Rasas (6-7, 200) — Averages 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.7 percent from the field ... Can hit the triple (6-of-18 for the year).

Team Statistics Category Michigan Texas Southern PPG 76.3 74.2 Opp. PPG 65.4 69.0 FG% 48.3 44.8 Opp. FG% 39.4 39.8 3FG% 38.7 28.0 Opp. 3FG% 33.5 30.8 Turnovers per game 11.1 15.6