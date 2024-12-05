Michigan, Warde Manuel finalizing five-year contract extension

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the University of Michigan is finalizing a five-year contract extension for Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel. Manuel, 56, has been with his alma mater since 2016, when he was hired to replace interim AD James Hackett.

Manuel most recently signed a contract extension in February 2021, which kept him in Ann Arbor through June 30, 2026. Now, if Michigan and Manuel agree to terms on this reported five-year extension, Manuel will stay put in Ann Arbor into 2031.

Manuel played defensive tackle at Michigan from 1986-89 under legendary football coach Bo Schembechler. He currently serves as the Chair of the College Football Playoff committee.

Despite backlash from many Michigan fans, Manuel has Michigan Athletics in a very promising spot. Michigan football is trending up with four straight wins over Ohio State and a top-10 recruiting class coming in.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's basketball programs are both headed in the right direction. Kim Barnes Arico has the women's basketball team ranked in the AP Top 25, and Dusty May, in his first season, appears to be the real deal. The Michigan men are set to surge into the AP Top 25 following their 67-64 win over No. 11 Wisconsin in Madison.

And the men's hockey program is fresh off three straight Frozen Fours and currently holds a 10-3-1 overall record.