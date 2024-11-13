Michigan WBB announces three members of 2025 class during early signing day

(Photo by Michigan Women's Basketball)

The Michigan Women's Basketball program has officially announced three members of its 2025 recruiting class during the early signing day period. U-M announced on Wednesday that it has signed McKenzie Mathurin, Jessica Fields and Ciara Byers to the program. Each prospect is a top-100 recruiting according to ESPN rankings. The Wolverines' strong recruiting continues as the program looks to build upon a talented 2024 recruiting class. "It was really important for us as a staff to follow up this year's recruiting class with another strong class for 2025," U-M head coach Kim Barnes Arico said in a statement. "We knew we needed to add some dynamic post play, size and rebounding ability. We feel like we really targeted this class with that in mind, while also adding another explosive guard to our young core. The three of them really complement each other and add exactly what we need to our current group. "This group was able to spend a lot of time with our current team, and they fit what our program is all about. They are connected and are such great teammates. We talk all the time about our culture and how important that is for us. These three check all the boxes in terms of talent and are also great culture kids, great people and great students. We are thrilled that they will be joining our team." Below is a breakdown of each prospect.

McKenzie Mathurin

Height: 5-10 Position: Guard Hometown: Broken Arrow, Okla. Quotable: "I chose the University of Michigan because of the family atmosphere I felt on campus. Coach Arico, everyone else on staff, and the current players made Michigan feel like my future home! I also have to thank my mom for all her help in this process. She is the reason I'm where I am today; she's pushed me to go 110% every day, has shown me to never be satisfied and always strive to reach my next level." Kim Barnes Arico quote: "Kenzie is just going to add more depth and another layer to our already strong guard group who will be returning next year. She is a really dynamic guard who can score at all three levels, can handle the point guard position and can play off the ball. She shoots the ball extremely well, has great pace to her game, can finish going to the basket and has a super high IQ. She is a great leader and will be able to come in and contribute with our returning class." According to the release from the program, McKenzie Mathurin is the first player from Oklahoma to sign with the U-M program. She had back-to-back strong seasons for Broken Arrow High School, averaging 20.9 points her sophomore season and 21.7 during his junior season.

Jessica Fields

Height: 6-1 Position: Forward Hometown: Kennesaw, GA Quotable: "I chose Michigan because of the team culture. I could tell they are a very close team and that's what I was looking for. I was also looking for a program that would help develop me as a player and a person. I feel like the coaches at Michigan can help me reach my full potential. Most importantly, the academics played a huge role in my decision as well." Kim Barnes Arico Quote: "Jess is going to bring another level of athleticism to our program. She is a game changer with what she can do on the basketball court. Her shot-blocking ability is tremendous, and she really has a knack to rebound the ball. She finishes so well around the rim with incredible bounce. She is terrific at drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line. Her feel for the game is next-level and her motor is special. She is someone who will make an impact for us on both sides of the floor." A prolific scorer for Mount Paran Christian School, Field eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as a junior. Famously, she is the sister of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Ciara Byers