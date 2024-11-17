Michigan WBB rolls to 88-42 win over Oakland

Unlike its previous rout over Central Michigan, Michigan got off to a bit of a slow start against Oakland but was able to bounce back quickly with another strong first quarter on its way to an 88-42 blowout win over Oakland on Sunday.

The Golden Grizzlies zone caused a bit of problems for the Wolverines to begin the game, as OU got out to a quick 5-0 lead to start the game.

However, it didn't take long for the Wolverines to rip off a 15-5 run to end the first period to set the tone for the remainder of the game.

The Wolverines would take a 35-17 lead into the half and didn't sit back.

Consistent with the way U-M has played its games this season, the Wolverines get strong performances from different members of the team each game. This time, it was freshman Mila Holloway and senior Jordan Hobbs teaming up for a team-high 16 points each.

Not to be outdone, freshman Syla Swords also added 15 points of her own to pace the Wolverines.

U-M returns to action on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to take on LIU at Crisler Center. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. EST on BIG+.