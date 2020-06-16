U-M's non-conference slate next season is now beginning to take shape, with five other games known as well.

The Panthers went 19-13 last year and finished with a 12-8 mark in Sun Belt play.

According to a tweet from CBS insider Jon Rothstein, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program will tip off its 2020-21 season on Nov. 10 at home against Georgia State.

In what will likely be Michigan's second contest of the year, the club will head out to Eugene, Ore., to take on the Ducks on Nov. 14 in what will be the conclusion of a home-and-home series between the two schools.

The Wolverines will also head to New York to play in the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20, taking on two of Baylor, NC State and Villanova (matchups for the tournament have not yet been set).

A home visit from Southern Utah on Nov. 27 will be followed by a likely home game for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, seeing as how U-M played on the road at Louisville in last year's event.

The London showdown with Kentucky was supposed to occur on Dec. 5, but has been postponed and will instead see the two square teams off at a later date.

The final known non-conference game will occur on Dec. 21 at Crisler Center against Oakland, marking the two programs' first meeting since Dec. 10, 2011, when Michigan won, 90-80, at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

The Maize and Blue went 19-12 in head coach Juwan Howard's first year on the job last season, finishing with a 10-10 mark in league play.