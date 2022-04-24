Michigan wins entertaining weekend series vs. rival Ohio State

After sweeping Michigan State in East Lansing last weekend, Michigan looked to continue its success against its rivals this weekend against Ohio State. The Wolverines came within one strike of completing the series sweep against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State was able to sneak out of Ann Arbor with a victory.

Game 1

Ohio State hung five runs on Connor O'Halloran in the second inning, and added a few more runs in the ensuing innings to hold an 8-5 lead over Michigan midway through the eighth inning. However, the Wolverines pulled off a miraculous comeback to claim the series opener.

Michigan loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Joey Velazquez was hit by a pitch, bringing home a run to bring the Wolverines within two runs. However, the Wolverines were unable to capitalize with the bases loaded, and still trailed by two runs with an inning to play.

Michigan was down to its final strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Matt Frey was able to draw a full-count walk. Then, on the first pitch of his at-bat, Jimmy Obertop tied the game with one swing of the bat. Obertop launched his second home run of the game, this one over the left field wall, and giving Michigan hope.

Noah Rennard retired the first three Buckeye batters he faced, and Michigan quickly finished things off in the bottom of the 10th inning. Clark Elliott singled home the game-winning run, and the Wolverines escaped with a 9-8 victory.

Game 2

Game 2 of the series may go down in history as, 'The Joe Stewart Game.' The Graduate student had an unimaginable day at the plate on Saturday afternoon.

Stewart started his incredible day in the second inning with a two-out grand slam. The flood gates poured open in the third inning. Michigan added two runs to kick off the third inning, before Stewart stepped into the box with the bases loaded again. Stewart launched his second grand slam of the game, giving Michigan a 12-2 lead early in the contest.

Stewart connected on his third home run of the game in the fifth inning, this one coming in the form of a two-run shot. The center fielder added another RBI in the seventh inning to cap off his remarkable performance.

He finished the game with four hits, three home runs, two grand slams and 11 RBIs. The Wolverine bullpen gave up nine runs in the last three innings, and Ohio State came to within three runs, but Stewart provided a cushion large enough for Michigan to come away with a 16-13 victory.

Game 3

Michigan came to within one strike of sweeping yet another rival, but Ohio State put together a three-run ninth inning to steal the series finale from the Wolverines.

Velazquez and Tito Flores led the way for the Wolverines, combining for four RBIs. Velazquez doubled in the fifth inning and singled in the seventh inning, and Flores singled in the eighth inning to give the Wolverines a two-run lead.

Jacob Dinner retired two batters in the top of the ninth inning, before Rennard came in and gave up the game-winning run.