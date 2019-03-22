Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 09:20:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverine Basketball: Photos, Video And More From Win Over Montana

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Several photos, tweets and more from Michigan's 74-55 win over Montana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Pzchj7ykcsi4m0xgj7qe
Charles Matthews wonders why after he didn't get a foul call.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Vuvvtxmxvalq7pcsvgno
Guard Eli Brooks takes the ball to the rim.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ooppyfkdh7tf5uph9rxh
Point guard Zavier Simpson notched 10 assists. Here he finishes.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Gbvjj46qzzjllt3d5kjt
Zavier Simpson sizes up his next move.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ym9qlbd5bnvrdmoy9pgu
Jordan Poole goes Zavier Simpson style with the hook shot.
USA TODAY Sports Images
M6xwil12odlxm1me5ba7
Frosh Ignas Brazdeikis finishes a massive dunk in style.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Arao7ztldyul1wrbx7k5
Frosh Ignas Brazdeikis celebrates his dunk.
USA TODAY Sports Images
P9ygv5i4fpjep2bbhbup
Another view of Brazdeikis' dunk.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Fv1imephdvqzkjl04135
Sophomore Jordan Poole prepares to play defense.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ekgxgmtzm1aqw2ey5vxl
Brazdeikis steals the ball.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Cs3sjxawr53busdz6diz
Matthews and Livers celebrate a Michigan run.
USA TODAY Sports Images
K42yh7xtmonwu9fd9auh
Head coach John Beilein assesses the action from the sideline.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ice7mzw7r4zo6xkfawtw
Beilein and assistant Luke Yaklich watch the defense.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Enzt7dpujkg7nsa4oyu3
Isaiah Livers pulls a short jump shot.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Plrbngerk4v2gfu1ax5z
Brazdeikis finishes, and one.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Lipcn4w6p1gk9zfztitu
Beilein coaches up Zavier Simpson.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Rccph0vjppsbdlp5zjom
Eli Brooks scrambles for a loose ball.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}