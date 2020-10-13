TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverine Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Michigan Wolverine Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, delivering his takes on the Wolverines.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton touch on the problems a big quarterback (like redshirt sophomore Joe Milton) can pose for a defense. Van Bergen also mentions a skill-spot weapon he expects to help Milton out immensely.
The former U-M defensive end then switches sides, taking on the question of Michigan's defensive line, and separating hype from progress.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
