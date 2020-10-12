TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverine Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Crawford and senior editor John Borton also touch on what will take Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines to the next level, and Crawford's concerns on both sides of the line of scrimmage in 2020.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Kirk Herbstreit's comments, Joe Milton and more.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook