Michigan Wolverines and NFL Rosters on 53-man cut day
Today is the day NFL teams were required to get their rosters down to 53 by making trades or releasing players from their training camp rosters.
For many players, today could either be the realization of a lifelong dream or the abrupt end of their football journey.
Michigan Wolverines are well represented throughout the league, so plenty were involved in cuts and makes today.
Here is the list of active Michigan Wolverines currently on a roster in the NFL and which players were waived as part of cuts today and in recent days.
For players who have been waived, many will have the opportunity to join another team or sign onto a practice squad.
8/27 4:09PM: CUT DEADLINE HAS PASSED, BUT NOT ALL TEAMS HAVE POSTED FINAL ROSTERS. WILL UPDATE AS MOVES ARE ANNOUNCED.
ON ROSTER
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Ojabo, DavidOLB
Ross, Josh ILB
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Evans, Chris RB - IR
Hill, Dax CB
Robbins, Brad P - IR
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Bush, Devin LB
Zinter, Zak OG
DALLAS COWBOYS
Smith, Mazi DT
DETROIT LIONS
McKeon, Sean TE
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Gary, Rashan DE
HOUSTON TEXANS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
McGrone, Cameron LB - IR
Paye, Kwity DE
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Danna, Mike DE
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Colson, Junior ILB
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Corum, Blake RB
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Hayes, Ryan OT
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
McCarthy, J.J. QB - IR
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Onwenu, Mike OG
Uche, Joshua OLB
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Ruiz, Cesar OC
NEW YORK GIANTS
Runyan, Jon OG
NEW YORK JETS
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Graham, Brandon OLB
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Barner, AJ TE
Barrett, Michael ILB
Morris, Mike DT
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Bell, Ronnie WR
Moody, Jake PK
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
TENNESEE TITANS
Harrell, Jaylen OLB
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
PLAYERS WAIVED DURING 53-MAN CUTS
GEMON GREEN - RELEASED BY PACKERS
ZACH GENTRY - RELEASED BY RAIDERS
KARSEN BARNHART - RELEASED BY CHARGERS
CHRISTOPHER HINTON - RELEASED BY CHARGERS
CORNELIUS JOHNSON - RELEASED BY CHARGERS
ANDREW STEUBER - RELEASED BY FALCONS
KHALEKE HUDSON - RELEASED BY SAINTS
LUIJI VILAIN - RELEASED BY PANTHERS
DAYLEN BALDWIN - RELEASED BY CARDINALS
MICHAEL DWUMFOUR - RELEASED BY BEARS
DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES - RELEASED BY LIONS
CHUCK FILIAGA - RELEASED BY VIKINGS
TARIK BLACK - RELEASED BY STEELERS
VINCENT GRAY - RELEASED BY BROWNS
BEN MASON - RELEASED BY CHARGERS
LADARIUS HENDERSON - RELEASED BY TEXANS
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram