Today is the day NFL teams were required to get their rosters down to 53 by making trades or releasing players from their training camp rosters.

For many players, today could either be the realization of a lifelong dream or the abrupt end of their football journey.

Michigan Wolverines are well represented throughout the league, so plenty were involved in cuts and makes today.

Here is the list of active Michigan Wolverines currently on a roster in the NFL and which players were waived as part of cuts today and in recent days.

For players who have been waived, many will have the opportunity to join another team or sign onto a practice squad.

8/27 4:09PM: CUT DEADLINE HAS PASSED, BUT NOT ALL TEAMS HAVE POSTED FINAL ROSTERS. WILL UPDATE AS MOVES ARE ANNOUNCED.