ago football Edit

Michigan Wolverines and NFL Rosters on 53-man cut day

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Today is the day NFL teams were required to get their rosters down to 53 by making trades or releasing players from their training camp rosters.

For many players, today could either be the realization of a lifelong dream or the abrupt end of their football journey.

Michigan Wolverines are well represented throughout the league, so plenty were involved in cuts and makes today.

Here is the list of active Michigan Wolverines currently on a roster in the NFL and which players were waived as part of cuts today and in recent days.

For players who have been waived, many will have the opportunity to join another team or sign onto a practice squad.

8/27 4:09PM: CUT DEADLINE HAS PASSED, BUT NOT ALL TEAMS HAVE POSTED FINAL ROSTERS. WILL UPDATE AS MOVES ARE ANNOUNCED.

ON ROSTER

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Ojabo, DavidOLB

Ross, Josh ILB

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Evans, Chris RB - IR

Hill, Dax CB

Jenkins Jr., Kris DT

Robbins, Brad P - IR

Turner II, DJ CB

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Bush, Devin LB

Hurst II, Maurice DT

Zinter, Zak OG

DALLAS COWBOYS

Lewis, Jourdan CB

Schoonmaker, Luke TE

Smith, Mazi DT

DETROIT LIONS

Glasgow, Graham OG

Hutchinson, Aidan DE

McKeon, Sean TE

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Gary, Rashan DE

HOUSTON TEXANS

Collins, Nico WR

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

McGrone, Cameron LB - IR

Paye, Kwity DE

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Danna, Mike DE

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Colson, Junior ILB

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Corum, Blake RB

Wallace, Josh CB

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Hayes, Ryan OT

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

McCarthy, J.J. QB - IR

Metellus, Joshua SS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Onwenu, Mike OG

Peppers, Jabrill SF

Uche, Joshua OLB

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Ruiz, Cesar OC

Long Jr., David CB

NEW YORK GIANTS

Mayfield, Jalen OG

Runyan, Jon OG

NEW YORK JETS

McGregor, Braiden DE

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Graham, Brandon OLB

Keegan, Trevor OG

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Wilson, Roman WR

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Barner, AJ TE

Barrett, Michael ILB

Morris, Mike DT

Oluwatimi, Olu OC

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Bell, Ronnie WR

Moody, Jake PK

Nugent, Drake OC

Thomas, Ambry CB

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Bredeson, Ben OG

TENNESEE TITANS

Harrell, Jaylen OLB

Haskins, Hassan RB

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Sainristil, Mike CB

PLAYERS WAIVED DURING 53-MAN CUTS

GEMON GREEN - RELEASED BY PACKERS

ZACH GENTRY - RELEASED BY RAIDERS

KARSEN BARNHART - RELEASED BY CHARGERS

CHRISTOPHER HINTON - RELEASED BY CHARGERS

CORNELIUS JOHNSON - RELEASED BY CHARGERS

ANDREW STEUBER - RELEASED BY FALCONS

KHALEKE HUDSON - RELEASED BY SAINTS

LUIJI VILAIN - RELEASED BY PANTHERS

DAYLEN BALDWIN - RELEASED BY CARDINALS

MICHAEL DWUMFOUR - RELEASED BY BEARS

DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES - RELEASED BY LIONS

CHUCK FILIAGA - RELEASED BY VIKINGS

TARIK BLACK - RELEASED BY STEELERS

VINCENT GRAY - RELEASED BY BROWNS

BEN MASON - RELEASED BY CHARGERS

LADARIUS HENDERSON - RELEASED BY TEXANS



---

