The Wolverines aren't supposed to be in the College World Series.

Their season was supposed to be over on May 23rd when they were on the bubble and one strike away from being eliminated by Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. It was supposed to be over when they surrendered seven runs to higher-seeded Creighton and blew a 7-4 lead in top of the ninth in the Corvallis Regional of the NCAA Tournament. It was supposed to be over when a comedy of errors—five to be precise—allowed No. 1 national seed UCLA to even the Super Regional at one game apiece in extra innings.

Yet the Wolverines don’t believe in doing what they are supposed to do.

Instead, they defied the odds stacked against them and overcame the obstacles thrown at them. As a result, Michigan, a team who almost missed the NCAA Tournament less than three weeks ago, will make its first appearance in the College World Series in 35 seasons.

All that’s left to be answered is whether this magical run can continue. Can Michigan pull off the unthinkable and upset the field to win its first College World Series since 1962?

Recent history and Michigan’s pitching say yes.