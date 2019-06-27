Michigan Wolverines Baseball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford rode the baseball bandwagon to its final game, and talks about it on the podcast.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton break down the painful finale to Michigan's superb run through the College World Series. Crawford also talks about the Wolverines' future under head coach Erik Bakich, and discusses a couple of early concerns for football as well.
Here's what Crawford has to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine,@JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and@DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook