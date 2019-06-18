Jesse Franklin handed teammate Tommy Henry everything he needed, on the second pitch of the game.

Michigan’s sophomore outfielder redirected an offering by Florida State’s CJ Van Eyk into the right field stands like Franklin had carried a rocket launcher to the plate instead of a bat.

Game over, given the masterpiece that followed.

Henry, the junior lefty who ignored pneumonia to pitch Michigan into the NCAA College World Series days earlier, chopped Florida State’s Seminoles into irrelevance. Henry’s brilliant three-hit, complete-game, 2-0 shutout has the Wolverines one win away from a best-of-three showdown for the NCAA championship.

How big was this stage? Consider this: Michigan hasn’t been on it since 1984. How huge was it to see Henry step up and deliver donuts like the finest bakery in Omaha?

Historic … and how.

The Wolverines hadn’t experienced a complete-game shutout in the World Series since Steve Howe pulled it off in 1978, a generation before this present crew arrived on the planet.

Henry left no doubt, either. He dazzled the Seminoles while never overpowering them. He worked the corners, set hitters up, and over and over left them flailing at air in crucial situations.

Legendary FSU coach Mike Martin — set to retire after 40 years at the helm — heaped praise on Henry and the Wolverines. No excuses, no million reasons why his team lost. Just a refreshing grace, when asked if this simply involved a time to give the other pitcher a nod.

“Absolutely,” Martin said. “And don’t forget, they really played beautiful defense, also. It was a game that was extremely well played. We made a couple of mistakes … but at the same time, it was just a game that the University of Michigan played a beautiful game of baseball.”

The Wolverines added an insurance run on senior outfielder Jimmy Kerr’s clutch, two-out base hit in the fifth. But the way Henry kept on hurling, it was overkill.

“I kept going, dadgum, they keep getting the big, two-out [hit],” Martin said. “We need us a two-out hit. Tip your cap to them.”