Michigan Wolverines Baskeball ITF EXTRA: Dickinson, Incoming Freshmen, More
Michigan's freshmen have arrived on campus, minus Caleb Houstan (playing for Team Canada in the FIBA U-19 tournament), and the consensus after their arrival ... "this team is absolutely loaded."
It will be more loaded, of course, if Hunter Dickinson decides to return for another season. The sophomore center still hasn't announced and has continued to work out for teams approaching the July 7 deadline (tomorrow) ...
READ MORE: ITF EXTRA — Dickinson, The Incoming Freshmen (wow!) and more ...
