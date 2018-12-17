Where Michigan Ranks In The Nation's Most Important Statistical Categories
At 11-0, Michigan is off to its best start since beginning the 2012-13 campaign 16-0.
With contests against Air Force and Binghamton looming before the Wolverines resume conference play for good against Penn State on Jan. 3, we take a look at where U-M ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories through the season's first month and a half.
The club's national rank is listed first below, and then the actual statistic is in parenthesis.
Note: there are 351 teams in Division 1.
Offensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage: 118th (46.6%)
• Points per game: 213th (73.3)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 88th (36.8%)
• Turnovers per game: 6th (9.6)
• Free throw percentage: 282nd (65.4%)
• Assists per game: 169th (13.9)
• Total free throws attempts: 96th (228)
Defensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage defense: 17th (37.7%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (55.8)
• Rebounds per game: 128th (37.7)
• Three-point percentage against: 113th (31.7%)
• Total fouls committed: 26th (147)
• Turnovers forced per game: 266th (12.7)
• Blocked shots per game: 107th (4.1)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 28th (1.44)
• Turnover margin: 61st (3.1)
Takeaways:
• After committing just eight turnovers against Western Michigan on Saturday, the Wolverines jumped from ninth in the nation in fewest turnovers per game to sixth. The team is giving the ball away just 9.6 times per contest.
• A poor 15-of-25 showing from the free throw line on Saturday saw U-M's percentage at the charity stripe drop 10 spots from 272nd nationally to 282nd. The Maize and Blue are connecting on just 65.4 percent of their foul shots this season.
• Despite allowing 62 points to Western Michigan this weekend, the Wolverines' scoring defense remained the third best unit in the country (allowing 55.8 points per game). The only two who are better are Texas Tech and Virginia (each surrendering 51.2).
---
