Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich served as an assistant at Michigan from 2005-07 under former head man Tommy Amaker, before departing for Colorado Springs after the latter was fired on March 17, 2007.

Even though Pilipovich’s Falcon squad fell to the Wolverines yesterday, 71-50, he had plenty of positive takeaways during his return to his trip to his old stomping grounds.

“We appreciate how our cadets were treated here,” he exclaimed. “We also appreciate the warmth and generosity we’ve received while we’ve been in Ann Arbor, so thank you.”

Pilipovich was not only impressed by the welcome his club was given, but also by the brand of basketball head coach John Beilein’s team plays.

“This is a really good basketball team who is very good defensively,” he continued. “They had that spurt in the second half where we couldn’t guard the ball screen coverage, and they had three or four straight possessions where they knocked down a three.

“We thought the tempo was in our favor early and often — we didn’t want to make it an up-and-down game because I don’t think we have the athleticism to play that way.

“The first half was what we wanted, and we started the second half in the same manner, but that’s when it broke open. The tempo was similar to Michigan’s game against Holy Cross, because we’re similar offensively to them.

“We took the shot clock down when we could, and the pace of play helped us. Michigan is such a well-coached team under Beilein — he’s a Hall of Famer.”

Beilein was hired at Michigan on April 3, 2007, just over two weeks after Amaker was fired. Pilipovich recalled the interactions he had with the New York native over a decade ago, and how helpful and kind he was back then already.

“He’s just a great person and a great family man,” Pilipovich smiled. “He cared about my wife and my two children.

“You never know what your next move is going to be in coaching, and he was concerned with our staff and was always willing to help. Interactions with a gentleman like that are always tremendously helpful.”

Crisler Center underwent major renovations in 2011-12, and improved its facilities in a big way.

The remodeling project resulted in the arena becoming widely considered one of the finest basketball venues in America, and Pilipovich took note of how spectacular the place had become.

“You didn’t have this,” he exclaimed in the postgame press conference, referring to the media room next to the Crisler Center escalators and just below the indoor waterfall.

“Look at this place — you have elevators and heat! This is awesome. This is Michigan, and it’s great and neat to see. This is one of the best facilities in the country, and this university, staff and community deserves it.”