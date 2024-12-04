Offensive lineman Tristan Bounds intends to enter Transfer Portal

On Wednesday, Michigan lost its second depth offensive lineman of the day in senior offensive tackle Tristan Bounds. Raheem Anderson announced his intent to enter the Transfer Portal on Wednesday afternoon, and Bounds quickly followed with an announcement of his own.

"I am so grateful for all the coaches and staff at the University of Michigan that have helped me grow into the person and player I am today," Bounds wrote in a social media post. "There was no group of guys I would have rather spent four years with than my brothers in Ann Arbor. With all that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal for my remaining year of eligibility."

Bounds was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Wallingford, Connecticut. He saw very limited in-game action during his time in Ann Arbor, and the monstrous 6-foot-8, 305-pound tackle will seek out another school for his final collegiate season.

In his four seasons with the Wolverines, Bounds played in four games at right tackle, and he also contributed on special teams.