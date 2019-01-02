U-M's Defensive Statistics Remain Steady; Shooting Percentage Climbs
At 13-0, Michigan is just one of four remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball, with Houston, Nevada and Virginia being the other three.
The Wolverines will resume conference action on Thursday night when Penn State comes to town, looking to build on their 2-0 start to league play.
Here is a look at where U-M ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories, with the club's national rank listed first below, and the actual statistic in parenthesis.
Note: there are 351 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage: 104th (46.7%)
• Points per game: 211th (73.2)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 102nd (36.1%)
• Turnovers per game: 7th (9.8)
• Free throw percentage: 294th (65.1%)
• Assists per game: 120th (14.7)
• Total free throws attempts: 237th (241)
Defensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage defense: 22nd (38.3%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (55.8)
• Rebounds per game: 132nd (37.2)
• Three-point percentage against: 77th (31.1%)
• Total fouls committed: 2nd (161)
• Turnovers forced per game: 216th (13.3)
• Blocked shots per game: 101st (4.2)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 23rd (1.44)
• Turnover margin: 33rd (3.8)
Takeaways:
• After U-M hit 47.6 percent of its shots on Sunday against Binghamton, it saw its field goal percentage approach the nation's top-100. The Maize and Blue jumped from No. 110 overall to 104th, and are now connecting on 46.7 percent of their shots this season.
• Perhaps no statistical category made a bigger leap after the Binghamton game than Michigan's assist numbers. The Wolverines dished out 23 dimes against the Bearcats (led by junior point guard Zavier Simpson's 10), and skyrocketed from 162nd nationally to 120th. The club is now averaging 14.7 assists per contest.
• Michigan fouled Binghamton just 12 times over the weekend, and has now committed the second fewest fouls in the country (161).
• U-M got to the foul line just six times on Sunday, and as a result, has now only attempted 241 foul shots on the year (237th nationally). Prior to the contest, Michigan's 235 free throws ranked 194th.
---
