After a 74-63 victory over Indiana yesterday, Michigan now sits at 15-0 and just one win shy of tying the school's best all-time start to a season.

The Wolverines will attempt to match that mark Thursday night at Illinois, but before moving on to that game, we take a look at where U-M ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories — the club's national rank listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.

Note: there are 351 teams in college basketball.