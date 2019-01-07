Michigan's 15-0 Start Has Led To Some Impressive National Statistics
After a 74-63 victory over Indiana yesterday, Michigan now sits at 15-0 and just one win shy of tying the school's best all-time start to a season.
The Wolverines will attempt to match that mark Thursday night at Illinois, but before moving on to that game, we take a look at where U-M ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories — the club's national rank listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.
Note: there are 351 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage: 105th (46.6%)
• Points per game: 209th (73.2)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 53rd (37%)
• Turnovers per game: 5th (9.6)
• Free throw percentage: 296th (65.4%)
• Assists per game: 137th (14.4)
• Total free throws attempts: 260th (260)
Defensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage defense: 20th (38.4%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (55.1)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 74th (27.3)
• Three-point percentage against: 77th (31.1%)
• Total fouls committed: 2nd (186)
• Turnovers forced per game: 186th (13.7)
• Blocked shots per game: 86th (4.3)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 16th (1.49)
• Turnover margin: 30th (4.1)
More Team/Player Stats:
• Sophomore guard Jordan Poole's 47.4 three-point percentage is the best mark in the Big Ten, while sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' 46.5 is tied for third.
• Junior center Jon Teske's 2.1 blocks per contest are the second most in the conference, trailing only Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando's 2.4.
• Junior point guard Zavier Simpson's 5.9 assists per game are the second most in the league, behind only MSU junior point guard Cassius Winston's 7.6.
• Michigan's 37 three-point percentage is the fourth best mark in the Big Ten.
---
