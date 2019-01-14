The National Statistics For Michigan Basketball's First-Ever 17-0 Team
An 80-60 win over Northwestern last night gave Michigan its best-ever start in school history at 17-0.
With that in mind, we've taken a look at where U-M ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories — the club's national rank listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.
Note: there are 351 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage: 95th (46.7%)
• Points per game: 198th (73.3)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 88th (36.4%)
• Turnovers per game: 5th (9.5)
• Free throw percentage: 260th (67.1%)
• Assists per game: 153rd (14.1)
• Total free throws attempts: 221st (307)
Defensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage defense: 33rd (39.5%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (56.4)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 86th (27)
• Three-point percentage against: 58th (30.6%)
• Total fouls committed: 8th (218)
• Turnovers forced per game: 210th (13.2)
• Blocked shots per game: 74th (4.3)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 17th (1.49)
• Turnover margin: 27th (3.8)
More Team/Player Stats
• Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' 45.8 three-point percentage is the third best mark in the Big Ten, while sophomore guard Jordan Poole's 44.8 is tied for sixth best.
• Junior point guard Zavier Simpson's 5.9 assists per game are the second most in the conference, trailing only MSU junior point guard Cassius Winston's 7.4.
• Junior center Jon Teske is tied with Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando for the league lead in blocks per game, at 2.2.
• Michigan is rated fourth nationally in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency ratings, which trails only Texas Tech, Virginia and Duke, respectively.
---
