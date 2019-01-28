Michigan's National Statistics Heading Into The Ohio State Showdown
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the season — at Wisconsin on Jan. 19 — by taking down Minnesota on Tuesday and then destroying Indiana at Assembly Hall this past Friday.
The Wolverines will next welcome the hated Ohio State Buckeyes to town tomorrow night, in what is sure to be a fierce, emotion-filled throwdown.
Prior to the latest installment in the rivalry, though, we've taken a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories.
The club's national rank is listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.
Note: there are 351 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage: 121st (45.8%)
• Points per game: 228th (71.7)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 142nd (35%)
• Turnovers per game: 2nd (9.6)
• Free throw percentage: 286th (66.8%)
• Assists per game: 194th (13.4)
• Total free throws attempts: 262nd (352)
Defensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage defense: 20th (39.4%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (57.1)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 69th (27)
• Three-point percentage against: 45th (30.7%)
• Total fouls committed: 4th (261)
• Turnovers forced per game: 212th (13.1)
• Blocked shots per game: 54th (4.4)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 19th (1.41)
• Turnover margin: 25th (3.7)
More Team/Player Stats:
• After racking up three blocks against Minnesota and two against Indiana, junior center Jon Teske has widened his blocks per game lead on the rest of the conference. He is now averaging 2.3 per contest, with Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando checking in next with 2.0, and Minnesota freshman center Daniel Oturu, Michigan State sophomore power forward Xavier Tillman and Wisconsin sophomore power forward Nathan Reuvers all checking in a distant third with 1.7.
• Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis' 15.2 points per game are the second most in the conference among freshmen, trailing only Indiana guard Romeo Langford's 17.2. On top of that, his 5.6 boards per contest are also the second most in the league among freshmen, behind only Maryland power forward Jalen Smith's 6.9.
• Michigan has four different players averaging at least 4.9 rebounds per game — Teske (6.4), Brazdeikis (5.6), redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews (5.3) and junior guard Zavier Simpson (4.9). Under head coach John Beilein (since 2007-08), the Wolverines have never even seen three players finish a year averaging at least 4.9 rebounds per game.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook