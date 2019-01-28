Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the season — at Wisconsin on Jan. 19 — by taking down Minnesota on Tuesday and then destroying Indiana at Assembly Hall this past Friday.

The Wolverines will next welcome the hated Ohio State Buckeyes to town tomorrow night, in what is sure to be a fierce, emotion-filled throwdown.

Prior to the latest installment in the rivalry, though, we've taken a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories.

The club's national rank is listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.

Note: there are 351 teams in college basketball.